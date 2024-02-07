DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Friends & Disco: TBA Brooklyn

TBA Brooklyn
Wed, 7 Feb, 10:00 pm
PartyNew York
Friends & Disco - Brooklyn

Embark on a sonic journey at our inaugural New York show, hosted at the eclectic TBA Brooklyn. Join us for an electrifying night featuring special guests and a meticulously curated blend of house music, all masterfully orchestra...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Friends & Disco.
Venue

TBA Brooklyn

395 Wythe Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA
Doors open10:00 pm

