DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Independent Venue Week brings about the return of On the Rocks a night charged with rock’n’roll energy and electrifying live music.
KEG:
Landing somewhere between Dexys Midnight Runners and a jumper ready to be unravelled, Keg take pleasure in creating m...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.