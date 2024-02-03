Top track

KEG - Presidential Walk

On The Rocks

The Fox & Firkin
Sat, 3 Feb, 8:00 pm
GigsLondon
£7.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Independent Venue Week brings about the return of On the Rocks a night charged with rock’n’roll energy and electrifying live music.

KEG:

Landing somewhere between Dexys Midnight Runners and a jumper ready to be unravelled, Keg take pleasure in creating m...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Fox & Firkin.
Lineup

1
KEG, Humane The Moon, Curser and 1 more

Venue

The Fox & Firkin

316 Lewisham High St, London SE13 6JZ, UK
Doors open8:00 pm

