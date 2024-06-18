Top track

OXBOW

Orangehouse
Tue, 18 Jun, 8:00 pm
GigsMünchen
€27.29The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

OXBOW is a San Francisco-based 4-piece whose upward of 20 year musical career has seen hundreds of shows from Japan to Norway and New York to Los Angeles, release a raft of records on at least half a dozen labels and played with the everyone from Neurosis,...

All ages
Presented by target Concerts GmbH.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Oxbow

Venue

Orangehouse

Hansastraße 39-41, 81373 München, Germany
Doors open7:00 pm

