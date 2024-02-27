Top track

Turbo Sonidero + DJ Shaki

Tubby’s Kingston
Tue, 27 Feb, 7:00 pm
DJKingston
$13.14

About

So pumped for this night! I first got turned on to Turbo Sonidero on a drunken night listening to DJ Shaki spin his record Lowrider Kumbias at Tubby's. Which is why it's all the more sweet that this DJ night is presented by Shaki (who is also opening)

This is a 21+ event
Presented by The Excapital LLC dba Tubby's
Lineup

Turbo Sonidero

Venue

Tubby’s Kingston

586 Broadway, Kingston, New York 12401, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

