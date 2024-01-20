DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
(All Time Top 40 Hits). 0:00h a 6:00h: Tony Karate & DJ Fönk
Tony Karate es un DJ madrileño envuento en varios proyectos de los más creativos que se cuecen en la capital. Forma parte tanto del colectivo Ziontifik, así como del grupo Acqua Toffana, mientra...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.