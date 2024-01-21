Top track

Phaser Live con Dimeglio

Circolo Agorà
Sun, 21 Jan, 9:00 pm
GigsCusano Milanino
€6The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

In collaborazione con Phaser Studios - Phaser Live

Il mini-festival in cui si succederanno sul palco una selezioni di nuovi talenti di Phaser studios con la partecipazione strordinaria di Dimeglio. Inizio spettacoli ore 21:00

apertura porte 19:30

ingres...

Tutte le età
Presentato da Circolo Agorà.

Venue

Circolo Agorà

Via Monte Grappa 27, 20095 Cusano Milanino città metropolitana di Milano, Italia
Doors open7:30 pm

