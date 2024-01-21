DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
In collaborazione con Phaser Studios - Phaser Live
Il mini-festival in cui si succederanno sul palco una selezioni di nuovi talenti di Phaser studios con la partecipazione strordinaria di Dimeglio. Inizio spettacoli ore 21:00
apertura porte 19:30
ingres...
