Big Fat Meanies w/ Kelsey Cork & The Swigs

Elkton Music Hall
Sat, 9 Mar, 8:00 pm
$15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Voted “Best Rock Band” in Central Pennsylvania, Big Fat Meanies offers a high-octane dose of horn-driven progressive rock with each impressive performance. The independent eight-piece ensemble hailing from Lancaster, Pennsylvania wields an on-stage energy...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Elkton Music Hall
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Kelsey Cork & The Swigs, The Big Fat Meanies

Venue

Elkton Music Hall

107 North Street, Elkton, Maryland 21921, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

FAQs

Is this show seated or standing?

This show is primarily standing. There will be a section of seating for those that need it. If you have specific seating needs please reach out to Info@ElktonMusicHall.com

