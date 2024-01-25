Top track

Adrenalina: Linapary + Javs + Diego Armando

Art club
Thu, 25 Jan, 11:59 pm
DJMadrid
From €12

About

Club Nights every thursday in Madrid. La entrada a la sala ha de ser antes de las 02:00h.

La consumición es valida hasta la 1:30!

Evento para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por Pillen Pillen.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Linapary, Javs

Venue

Paseo De La Florida 2, 28008 Madrid, Madrid, Spain
Doors open11:59 pm

