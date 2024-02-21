DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Sebastian Schunke, premiado y reconocido pianista de jazz alemán, estrena Sisetan (hacer historia) en la Sala Clamores, un proyecto de jazz de vanguardia en colaboración con el percusionista cubano Noslen Ortega a quienes acompañarán en directo el saxofoni...
