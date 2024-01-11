DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Others to the front

Siroco
Thu, 11 Jan 2024, 11:45 pm
DJMadrid
€10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Es la época del año para despedirse de las penas del pasado y mirar hacia nuevos comienzos. ¡Es el momento de juntarse con la familia elegida, el momento que va a marcar todo un año de resistencia y celebración queer! ¡Y lo vamos a hacer de la mejor forma...

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por Siroco Club y Others to the Front
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Materia Hache

Venue

Siroco

Calle San Dimas, 3, 28015 Madrid, Spain
Doors open12:00 am

