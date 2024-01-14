DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

CIRCA PAPI

Musicbox Lisboa
Sun, 14 Jan 2024, 11:59 pm
DJLisbon
€10.82The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Circa Papi, o pseudónimo de Ronald Bravo Rómulo, “Mestre de Cerimónias” de raízes propriamente viradas ao old & new school Hip Hop & Rap, R&B soul, nunca esquecendo Afro Beat/Swing Amapiano, Baile, Grime, UK Funky House transita entre estes e m...

This is an 16+ event
Presented by Musicbox
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Musicbox Lisboa

Rua Nova Do Carvalho 24, 1200-019 Lisbon, Lisbon, Portugal
Open in maps
Doors open11:59 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.