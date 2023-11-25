Top track

WINTER BRUNCH / DAY PARTY

4one4 Bar & Restaurant
Sat, 25 Nov, 4:00 pm
PartyManchester
£11.30The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Get set for a flavor explosion on November 25th!!!

MvmentProject x AfrobeatsMCR are throwing an ultimate Brunch Day Party where it's all about amazing bites, cool sips, and non-stop fun. Leave the fancy at the door, bring your pals, and let's turn brunch...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by MvmentProject x AfrobeatsMCR

Venue

4one4 Bar & Restaurant

414-416 Wilbraham Road, Manchester, M21 0SD, United Kingdom
Open in maps
Doors open4:00 pm

