Neon Naked Life Drawing in Hackney Central!

Dabbers Social Bingo Hackney
Thu, 6 Jun 2024, 6:30 pm
ArtLondon
From £18.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Immerse yourself in the electrifying world of Neon Naked Life Drawing at Dabbers in Hackney!

Unleash your creativity in this vibrant and unique art experience that combines reactive art materials with radiant, colourful life models.

Join us once a month...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Neon Naked Life Drawing.
Dabbers Social Bingo Hackney

270 Mare Street, Hackney, London, E8 1HE, United Kingdom
Doors open6:30 pm

