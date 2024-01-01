Top track

Alex Rubia & Maiki - Loud!

Amore XX After-Party

Hashtag Club
Mon, 1 Jan 2024, 7:00 am
DJCiampino
€23

About

AMORE since 2004

present

"AMORE XX After-Party"

Hashtag Club Roma - via Antonio Carruccio, 89

Questo è un evento 18+
AMORE

Venue

Hashtag Club

Via Antonio Carruccio 89, 00134 Rome Rome, Italy
Doors open7:00 am

