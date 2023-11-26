DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Y e All the colours of the world are between black

Cinema ABC
Sun, 26 Nov, 8:30 pm
FilmBari
€7The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

L'ultima domenica al cinema di BIG si apre con la proiezione del cortometraggio

Y di Matea Kovač (Croazia, 2023 – 6’33’’) – V.O. con sottotitoli

La protagonista ricorda la sua ex fidanzata attraverso l’animazione di disegni che l’hanno ritratta durante l...

Questo è un evento 14+
BIG – Bari International Gender festival

Venue

Cinema ABC

Via Guglielmo Marconi 41, 70132 Bari Bari, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open8:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.