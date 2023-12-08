DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Mike Teller + Rumia (Entrada con Consumición)

El Sótano
Fri, 8 Dec, 9:30 pm
GigsMadrid
€13.26The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Concierto de Mike Teller y Rumia en El Sótano

Mike Teller es un proyecto de rock alternativo que nace en 2021. En el podeis encontrar un show energico y cañero, con sus pequeños momentos de paz y de expresión mas desnuda, pero desde luego buen rollo, dive...

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por El Sótano.

El Sótano

C. de las Maldonadas, 6, 28005 Madrid, Spain
Doors open9:30 pm

