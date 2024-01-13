Top track

Gone Fishin' - Easy Drive

Get Hooked: Gone Fishin' and Goodgoodbye live in Nottingham

Rough Trade Nottingham
Sat, 13 Jan 2024, 6:30 pm
GigsNottingham
£9.18The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Gone Fishing play a headline show with local dreamboats Goodgoodbye opening the night. Support your local scene!

Rough Trade is lift accessible.

This is a 14+ event.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Rough Trade.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

GOODGOODBYE, Gone Fishin'

Venue

Rough Trade Nottingham

5 Broad St, Nottingham NG1 3AJ, UK
Doors open6:30 pm
150 capacity

