Roddy Woomble & Almost Nothing

Komedia Studio
Tue, 30 Apr 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsBrighton
£19.27The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Almost Nothing is a new band from Roddy Woomble

The eponymous album will be released this autumn, with brand new track 'Anything Whatever' available to stream across platforms right now. The ten-song album is available to pre-order from today – released d...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Love Thy Neighbour.

Lineup

Almost Nothing, Roddy Woomble

Venue

Komedia Studio

44-47 Gardner St, Brighton BN1 1UN
Doors open7:00 pm
140 capacity

