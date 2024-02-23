DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs
Doors 6:00pm / Show start 7:30pm approx
Last entry 8:30pm
February's Live At The Clapham Grand will be headlined by the creator and star of BBC Three’s Juice Mawaan Rizwan, alongside his brilliant live band.
Joining him (with brand new material!) is Joe...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs