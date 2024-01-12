Top track

Swedish House Mafia - Moth To A Flame (with The Weeknd, Moojo) - Moojo Remix

Moojo (w/ support by Nathan Leong)

Somewhere Nowhere NYC
Fri, 12 Jan 2024, 10:00 pm
DJNew York
About

On Friday, January 12, Forest Döwn Under presents music by MOOJO alongside Nathan Leong at Somewhere Nowhere NYC.

To purchase a VIP Table: www.sevenrooms.com/events/somewherenowhere

All Bar Reservations Must Arrive Before Midnight For Guaranteed Entrance...

This is a 21+ event (Valid Government issued ID required).
Presented by Somewhere Nowhere and Forest Döwn Under

Lineup

Moojo, Nathan Leong

Venue

Somewhere Nowhere NYC

112 W 25th St, New York, NY 10001, USA
Doors open10:00 pm

