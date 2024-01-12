DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Toy Tonics: Bárbara Boeing, Ella Knight, Kapote

The Jazz Cafe
Fri, 12 Jan 2024, 10:30 pm
DJLondon
About

THE JAM RETURNS TO LONDON!

WE'RE BACK AT THE ICONIC JAZZ CAFE.

BÁRBARA BOEING & ELLA KNIGHT JOIN US!

FEEL THE VIBE.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Jazz Cafe.

Lineup

Bárbara Boeing, Ella Knight, Kapote

Venue

The Jazz Cafe

5 Parkway, London NW1 7PG
Doors open10:30 pm
475 capacity

