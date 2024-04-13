Top track

BANGLADESH

Abhir: Elefantes Cabalgando Tour

Sala Rouge
Sat, 13 Apr 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsVigo
€19.83

About

Los elefantes cabalgan en Vigo.

Hard Music For Calm Souls.

El acceso de menores a la sala está restringido, solo pudiendo acceder con progenitores o un adulto autorizado y con autorización cubierta y firmada por este.

Evento +16
Organizado por Step Family.

Lineup

Abhir Hathi

Venue

Sala Rouge

Rúa de Pontevedra, 4, 36201 Vigo, Pontevedra, Spain
Doors open8:00 pm

