Top track

Township Rebellion - Aphrodite

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Township Rebellion, Kaufmann

Studio 9294
Fri, 26 Jan 2024, 10:00 pm
DJLondon
£22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Township Rebellion - Aphrodite
Got a code?

About

Parable welcome back Township Rebellion as they bring their own show and concept to London, 'Township Rebellion invites' at Studio 9294 in Hackney Wick.

Since first playing with us in 2019 at Stil vor Talent, TR have become one of our favourite duo's capt...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Parable Music.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Township Rebellion, Kaufmann (DE)

Venue

Studio 9294

92 Wallis Rd, London E9 5LN, UK
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.