Serotones

The Crescent
Fri, 1 Mar 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsYork
£9

About

After a brief hiatus, Serotones have returned. Armed with a new collection of songs, they're gearing up for their first live performance in over a year at their favourite venue, The Crescent.

With big plans for 2024, Serotones have been keeping themselves...

Presented by The Crescent.

Lineup

Serotones

Venue

The Crescent

8 The Crescent, York YO24 1AW, UK
Doors open7:30 pm
250 capacity

