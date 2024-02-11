Top track

PRO8L3M - Nicea

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

PRO8L3M

Village Underground
Sun, 11 Feb 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
From £44.78The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

PRO8L3M - Nicea
Got a code?

About

PRO8L3M is a Warsaw hip-hop duo that attaches great importance to independent action and the visual side of their activity.

The hallmark are futuristic, synthetic backgrounds and characteristic lyrics, which have room for both longer narratives, stories,...

Presented by X-Side Entertainment.

Lineup

PRO8L3M

Venue

Village Underground

54 Holywell Lane, London EC2A 3PQ, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
700 capacity
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.