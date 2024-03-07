DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Maya de Vitry

Eddie's Attic
Thu, 7 Mar 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsAtlanta
From $23.37The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Maya de Vitry live at Eddie's Attic!

Maya de Vitry’s dynamic and vibrant voice seems to rise out of some necessity of bringing songs to life, embracing listeners with what Folk Alley calls a “soulful intimacy”.

She grew up in a musical family in Lancaste...

Presented by Eddie's Attic.

Lineup

Maya de Vitry

Venue

Eddie's Attic

515 North Mcdonough Street, Decatur, Georgia 30030, United States
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.