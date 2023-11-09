Top track

Jueves BaiLar Club x Macera

Macera Club
Thu, 9 Nov, 10:00 pm
PartyMadrid
From FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

BAILAR.club en @maceraclub 💃

TODOS LOS JUEVES, el el club mas dinamico del centro ✅

Gratis hasta las 00:00 y listas hasta la 1 escribiéndonos 1 DM📩

2 Plantas y dos ambientes👹

Sonidos urbanos y bailoteo en la zona de coctelería de la planta de arriba...

Organizado por Macera Club.

Macera Club

C. de Ventura de la Vega, 7, 28014 Madrid, Spain
Doors open10:00 pm

