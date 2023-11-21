Top track

YUKE - Stranger Still

YUKE plus supports

The Shacklewell Arms
Tue, 21 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£8.80The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Bad Apple is back for its fourth event happening at The Shacklewell Arms on 21st November.

This is an 18+ event.

Presented by Bad Apple.

Lineup

1
Maria Rosenberg, Mango In Euphoria, Healthy Junkies and 1 more

Venue

The Shacklewell Arms

71 Shacklewell Lane, London E8 2EB
Doors open7:30 pm
200 capacity

