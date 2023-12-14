Top track

BOYFROM’S COMING TO TOWN x NASCO Feeding Minds

Luz de Gas
Thu, 14 Dec, 8:00 pm
GigsBarcelona
€12The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Hola!! después de un año de trotar por todo el mundo girando, boyfromthesouth (escribiendo estas líneas) se alía con NASCO Feeding Minds y con Ousman Umar para armar un conciertazo navideño benéfico para despedir este gran 2023!

Bueno, bonito, barato y ad...

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por AU Records.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
Lineup

The Boy From The South

Venue

Luz de Gas

C/ de Muntaner, 246, 08021 Barcelona, Spain
Doors open7:30 pm

