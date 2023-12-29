Top track

Horrendous (Record Release) Outer Heaven, Battle Emblem

Saint Vitus Bar
Fri, 29 Dec, 6:30 pm
$26.22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Celebrate the latest from Philly's Horrendous with Outer Heaven and Battle Emblem (Members of Mad Diesel and Flower).

This is a 21+ event

Presented by Saint Vitus Bar.

Outer Heaven, Horrendous

Saint Vitus Bar

1120 Manhattan Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11222, USA
Doors open6:30 pm

