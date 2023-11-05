Bonfire Night Special

[COMIC SANS](https://www.instagram.com/com.ic.sans/) - Comic Sans is an Indie-alt band pushing for female and LGBT+ representation on the musical stage. Literally. Just wanna have FUN & have some funky lights flashing in the background whilst we do it.

[PINK EYE CLUB](https://www.instagram.com/pinkeyeclub/) - M...

Read more