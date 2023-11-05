Top track

MAN

Comic Sans, Pink Eye Club, Maella, Nastazia Bazil

Windmill Brixton
Sun, 5 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£5The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Bonfire Night Special

[COMIC SANS](https://www.instagram.com/com.ic.sans/) - Comic Sans is an Indie-alt band pushing for female and LGBT+ representation on the musical stage. Literally. Just wanna have FUN & have some funky lights flashing in the background whilst we do it.

[PINK EYE CLUB](https://www.instagram.com/pinkeyeclub/) - M...

Presented by Windmill Brixton.

Lineup

1
Nastazia Bazil, Maella, Pink Eye Club and 1 more

Venue

Windmill Brixton

22 Blenheim Gardens, London SW2 5BZ
Doors open7:30 pm
150 capacity

