Bonfire Night Special
[COMIC SANS](https://www.instagram.com/com.ic.sans/) - Comic Sans is an Indie-alt band pushing for female and LGBT+ representation on the musical stage. Literally. Just wanna have FUN & have some funky lights flashing in the background whilst we do it.
[PINK EYE CLUB](https://www.instagram.com/pinkeyeclub/) - M...
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.