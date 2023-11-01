DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

ARCA HALLOWEEN REMEDY: Anna Molly

ARCA
Wed, 1 Nov, 5:00 pm
PartyMilano
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
ARCA SUNDAY REMEDY → ANNA MOLLY

LINE-UP:

CarloAlberto

Peregalli

Steal Tapes

17.00–22.00

Free Entry

Questo è un evento 21+

Presentato da 6AM snc.

Venue

ARCA

Via Rimini, 38, 20142 Milano MI, Italy
Doors open5:00 pm

