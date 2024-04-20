Top track

Elliott BROOD - A Month of Sundays

Elliott Brood + Chicken Diamond

La Boule Noire
Sat, 20 Apr 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsParis
€19The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Depuis 20 ans, Elliott BROOD voyage à travers les genres, l’histoire, les récits et d’innombrables kilomètres sur la route. Ils exploitent des thèmes et des traditions d’antan, avec un son axé sur la guitare et le banjo, sérieux et rauque ; un rock roots a...

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 18 ans.
Présenté par La Boule Noire.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Elliott BROOD, Chicken Diamond

Venue

La Boule Noire

120 Boulevard de Rochechouart, 75018 Paris, France
Doors open7:30 pm

