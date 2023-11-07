Top track

光明生死

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Isiliel (Japan's Necronomidol)

PhilaMOCA
Tue, 7 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsPhiladelphia
$18.66The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

光明生死
Got a code?

About

Isiliel is the solo project for NECRONOMIDOL's Himari Tsukishiro.

Mixing genres as diverse as folk, blackgaze and city pop via a worldwide team of veteran songwriters such as King Dude, Nicholay Hovland (Immortal), and NARASAKI of COALTAR OF THE DEEPERS,...

Presented by Eric Bresler dba Cinedelphia Entertainment LLC
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Isiliel

Venue

PhilaMOCA

531 N 12th St, Philadelphia, PA 19123, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.