LAKE MALICE

The Underworld
Thu, 7 Mar 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£18.62The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Post Genesis Tour 2024. Lake Malice is Alice Guala and Blake Cornwall, from Brighton U.K. Influenced by Japanese Anime in style, writing about past trauma and real-life experiences; the band is a fast-growing force in the alternative scene. The band’s spli...

Presented by Live Nation

Lineup

Lake Malice

Venue

The Underworld

174 Camden High St, London NW1 0NE
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
Event ends11:00 pm
500 capacity
Accessibility information

