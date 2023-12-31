DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Age Against The Machine, the U.K's premier night for the slightly older clubber, is throwing it's biggest party ever this NYE at the legendary Dingwalls!
Party without the kids (this night is strictly over 30s) and do no not go gentle in to that good nigh...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.