Early Maggots X UniKorn

Le Ferrailleur
Fri, 5 Jan 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsNantes
€14.77The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Encore une magnifique soirée Tribute Nu Metal avec Early Maggots (Slipknot) et UniKorn (Korn)

Tout public

Présenté par Crazy Touch Prod.

Lineup

Early Maggots

Venue

Le Ferrailleur

21 Quai des Antilles, 44200 Nantes, France
Doors open8:00 pm

