DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
BRONCHO return to Austin to headline Radio / East, their only concert appearance for the remainder of 2023 where the Oklahoma band - Ryan Lindsey, Penny Pitchlynn, Nathan Price and Ben King - will be performing songs from their landmark first four albums;...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.