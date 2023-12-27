DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Ignasi Terraza Trio & Joe Pisto & Pepa Niebla "Around The Christmas Tree"

Sala Clamores
Wed, 27 Dec, 8:00 pm
GigsMadrid
€19.83
About

Esta Navidad tendrá Swing.

El pianista Ignasi Terraza vuelve este año con su proyecto "Around the Chrismtas Tree" con una formación renovada que incluye, además de su trío habitual, el guitarrista y cantante Italiano Joe Pisto y la cantante Pepa Niebla af...

Organizado por Sala Clamores.

Lineup

Ignasi Terraza Trio

Venue

Sala Clamores

Calle de Alburquerque, 14, 28010 Madrid, Spain
Doors open8:00 pm

