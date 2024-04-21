Top track

Chelsea Wolfe - Iron Moon

Chelsea Wolfe

Heaven
Sun, 21 Apr 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£35.75The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

About

Chelsea Wolfe’s latest album, She Reaches Out To She Reaches Out To She, is a rebirth in process. It’s about how such a moment connects to our past, our present, and our future. It’s a powerfully cathartic statement about cutting ties, as well as an import...

Presented by Old Empire & Born Again Concerts

Lineup

Chelsea Wolfe, Maud the Moth

Venue

Heaven

11, The Arches, Villiers St, London WC2N 6NG
Doors open7:00 pm
1200 capacity
Accessibility information

