Camille Etienne + Monique Pinçon-Charlot

La Maison des Métallos
Tue, 7 Nov, 7:00 pm
TalkParis
€10.20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Comment incarner le combat écologique et social, comment dépasser l'impuissance ?

Cette toute première rencontre, prévue mardi 07 novembre, rassemblera deux générations de femmes engagées - la jeune activiste pour le climat Camille Etienne et la sociologu...

Présenté par MAISON DES METALLOS.

Camille Etienne

La Maison des Métallos

94 Rue Jean-Pierre Timbaud, 75011 Paris, France
Doors open6:45 pm

