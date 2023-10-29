DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Sundara Karma head to Liverpool as an acoustic duo to celebrate the release of their brand new album 'Better Luck Next Time'
Album bundles can be collected on the day of the event.
Under 18s must be accompanied by an adult
This is an 14+ event
