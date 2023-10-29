Top track

Sundara Karma - Flame (Roosevelt Remix)

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Sundara Karma

Jacaranda Records Phase One
Sun, 29 Oct, 1:00 pm
GigsLiverpool
From £13.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Sundara Karma - Flame (Roosevelt Remix)
Got a code?

About

Sundara Karma head to Liverpool as an acoustic duo to celebrate the release of their brand new album 'Better Luck Next Time'

Album bundles can be collected on the day of the event.

Under 18s must be accompanied by an adult

This is an 14+ event

Presented by Jacaranda Records.

Lineup

Sundara Karma

Venue

Jacaranda Records Phase One

40 Seel St, Liverpool L1 4AU, UK
Open in maps
Doors open1:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.