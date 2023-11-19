Top track

Vince Clarke - The Lamentations of Jeremiah

Vince Clarke: In Conversation + Signing

Rough Trade East
Sun, 19 Nov, 5:00 pm
From £12.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Rough Trade East is very excited to present an in-conversation and signing event with the artisan of dynamic electropop Vince Clarke. This unique event celebrates the release of unbelievably, his first ever solo album, 'Songs of Silence', released November Read more

Presented by Rough Trade.

Vince Clarke

Rough Trade East

The Old Truman Brewery, 150 Brick Lane, London E1 6QL
Doors open5:00 pm
300 capacity

