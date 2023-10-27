DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Lein with softpower

The Stowaway
Fri, 27 Oct, 8:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$11.33The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Lein's music combines profound, ethereal vocals and poetic lyrics that range from powerful and soaring to gentle and tender. With a voice that entices, Lein offers new perspectives and resonance to their listeners, inviting them to feel seen and transforme Read more

Presented by Mandom LLC DBA The Stowaway.

Venue

The Stowaway

416 S Spring St, Los Angeles, CA 90013, USA
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.