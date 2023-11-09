DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

David Holmes: In Conversation with Colleen Cosmo Murphy + Signing

Rough Trade East
Thu, 9 Nov, 7:00 pm
TalkLondon
From £12.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Rough Trade East is very excited to present an in-conversation and signing with David Holmes. This unique event celebrates the release of his brand new album 'Blind On A Galloping Horse' released via Heavenly Recordings.

David will be joined by our specia

Presented by Rough Trade.

Lineup

David Holmes

Venue

Rough Trade East

The Old Truman Brewery, 150 Brick Lane, London E1 6QL
Doors open7:00 pm
300 capacity

