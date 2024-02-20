DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Lucy Pearman WORK IN PROGRESS

The Bill Murray
Tue, 20 Feb 2024, 7:00 pm
ComedyLondon
£8The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Lucy Pearman is trying out some new bits, but also doing some old bits. Whatever works she will keep probably. Come if you like nonsense. Hopefully it will be alright. There will be a Moon, a cow, a song and hopefully you.

Presented by Angel Comedy.

Lineup

Lucy Pearman

Venue

The Bill Murray

39 Queen's Head St, London N1 8NQ, UK
Doors open6:30 pm

