DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Open Mic | Stand up Show in italiano

BARGIÙ CLUB @ YellowSquare
Wed, 25 Oct, 8:00 pm
ComedyFirenze
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

STAND-UP COMEDY SHOW

Open Mic | Italian Version at Bargiù Club

8.00 PM FREE ENTRY

Affamato o assetato? Vieni a scoprire il nostro menù e le nostre proposte per la cena!

Questo è un evento 18+

Presentato da Yellowsquare Firenze Redi srl.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Venue

BARGIÙ CLUB @ YellowSquare

Viale Francesco Redi 19, 50144 Florence Florence, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.