Pink Turns Blue + Varsovie + Silt

Le Ferrailleur
Fri, 5 Apr 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsNantes
€25.58The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Pink Turns Blue + Varsovie + Silt

Tout public

Présenté par Black Speech Production.

Lineup

Silt, Varsovie, Pink Turns Blue

Venue

Le Ferrailleur

21 Quai des Antilles, 44200 Nantes, France
Doors open8:00 pm

