Haiku Hands

Brudenell Social Club
Thu, 25 Jan 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsLeeds
£12.40The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Australian alt-dance trio Haiku Hands (Claire Nakazawa, Beatrice Lewis, and Mie Nakazawa) announce their upcoming sophomore album, Pleasure Beast, due December 1 via Spinning Top Records.

This is a 14+ event
Brudenell Presents...

Lineup

Haiku Hands

Venue

Brudenell Social Club

33 Queen's Rd, Burley, Leeds LS6 1NY, UK
Doors open7:30 pm
400 capacity

