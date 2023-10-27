Top track

Run The Dance: Spooky Special

Peckham Audio
Fri, 27 Oct, 10:30 pm
GigsLondon
£6The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Get ready for a night of House, UK Funky, Groovy & everything in between. Bringing you some of the hottest local talent Peckham has to offer.

Prizes for Halloween Costumes & Competitions via the Instagram @runthedance

Any Birthdays Please Reach Out via I Read more

Presented by Moody Wrld Limited.

Lineup

1
Richie, Daisybelle, FATLIP and 1 more

Venue

Peckham Audio

133 Rye Ln, Peckham, London SE15 4ST, UK
Open in maps
Doors open10:30 pm
200 capacity

